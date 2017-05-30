Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Windpouch Inflatable Hammock is perfect for the beach, poolside, lake, music festival or picnic in the park. It's a 7.3 foot long hammock that you inflate by waving it through the air, no trees required. It's sturdy enough to support two people, up to 450 pounds total, for up to 8 hours of lounging. Find them in a range of bright colors, starting at $55, on Amazon.com.