Svan Wave Scooter

The Svan Wave Scooter is crafted with sculpted curves of bent birchwood, which blends with any decor. It's just the right size for your little one to push along with their feet. It helps kids develop motor skills and coordination, and build dexterity. Find them at specialty retailers or online at Amazon.com and Svan.com starting at $119.99.