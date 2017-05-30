Svan Police Car Ride-In

Another great indoor toy is the Svan Police Car Ride-In. It's equipped with a removable seat for storage, and your toddler can pretend to fight crime while collecting toys and riding it. The sturdy wheels rotate 360 degrees for optimal play, no parental steering necessary. Find them at specialty retailers, or online at Svan.com and Amazon.com.