Suspect in Denver homicide arrested in California after home invasion

TORRANCE, Calif. — A 17-year-old wanted for murder in Denver was arrested late Monday night after a home invasion in Southern California, KTLA reported.

Dmarco Jaquise Blake, 17, was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a possible home invasion homicide of 27-year-old Timothy Anderson in the 3900 block of South Spruce Street on May 16.

Another suspect in the case, Zjiahnni Lacour, was taken into custody earlier this month.

Police in Torrance responded to suspicious activity about 10:40 p.m. Monday after a neighbor saw two men entering an elderly woman’s residence and believed it was suspicious.

When officers arrived, they heard the woman screaming inside. Two males then ran outside and one of them was taken into custody at gunpoint, police told KTLA.

The second person fled the scene and a perimeter was set up. Officers then found the woman inside had been beaten. She was taken to a hospital and was later released after receiving treatment.

A K-9 alerted officers of the second suspect hiding in the attic of the home. It was later determined the second suspect was Blake.

It’s not known if he would be prosecuted on numerous charges in Southern California — including burglar, auto theft and elder abuse — first or be extradited to Colorado.