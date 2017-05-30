× Suspect fires gun at Aurora police officer, striking patrol vehicle

AURORA, Colo. — A juvenile male faces charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder after investigators said he shot at a police vehicle while an officer and another person were in the vehicle.

This happened late Monday night when officers responded to the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park in the 1800 block of Eisenhower Way.

A press release said they were conducting an investigation involving a juvenile female. She was placed in the back seat of a marked patrol vehicle while the officer concluded the investigation.

The vehicle was parked near Pitkin Street and Eisenhower way when the suspect approached and fired several shots at it.

“Fortunately, the officer and the victim were physically unharmed. The suspect fled the scene. A perimeter was quickly set up by responding officers and a juvenile male was contacted and subsequently arrested a short time later,” Aurora police said.

The male suspect was being held without bond Tuesday.