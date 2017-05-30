Surgery-Free Relief For Your Joint Pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you wake up every morning in pain, it's time to take control of your health. There's a new solution that requires no surgery and no downtime. This revolutionary breakthrough in medicine is available to all of us, to help diminish pain in your ankles, knees, shoulders, and even back and neck pain. You no longer have to live with pain, thanks to The Stem Cell Institute of America. Here to tell us more is Dan Kellams, Acupuncturist and Owner of Peak Vitality.

Find out if surgery-free stem cell treatments can help relieve your joint pain and get your life back. There are several free educational seminars going on in the Denver area in the next few weeks. For more information, call (888)796-5540, or visit StemCellTherapyForPain.com.