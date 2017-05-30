New limited edition S'mores English Muffins and Mini Bagels just launched on May 15 from Thomas Breads. They're the perfect addition to your Summer nights. They're infused with the yummy taste of s'mores. With the sweetness from marshmallows and the chocolatey goodness topped with a little butter or cream cheese, they make the perfect dessert or after school snack. Find them for $3.99-$4.49 in your local grocery store or on ThomasBreads.com.
S’mores English Muffins and Mini Bagels
