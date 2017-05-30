School community hopes to find a kidney donor for beloved teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Andy Klaus-Corritore is a teacher making a difference. Now his students at Denver Academy want to make a difference in his life.

Mr. K, as they call him, needs a kidney transplant, and the school community is launching a campaign to find him a donor.

“Having Mr. K as a teacher has really changed my life,” said 9th grade student Niko Hilton. “I just want to see him get a new kidney,” Hilton said.

On Tuesday, the school held a celebration in honor of Mr. K getting onto the official donor list. He’s been on dialysis ten hours per night for the last year, and he still comes to work every day. "When you have a great support team, and a lot of love behind you, it certainly makes it a lot easier to persevere," Mr. K said.

The school community is now focused on finding him a donor.

One of the parents made a video that will be shared through social media.

The goal is to find a living donor. Without a living donor, the wait time is about five years. "It’s really humbling," Mr. K said. He is already overwhelmed by the support he’s received. "You don`t realize how wonderful people are until they step forward," he said.

Donating a kidney does require surgery and a hospital stay. If you are interested in donating call 303-757-0959.

Visit the American Transplant Foundations's website for more information about kidney donation.