San Diego woman says she’s ‘married’ to Southern California train station

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego woman claims that she is married to a local train station after being love with it since she was 9 years old.

45-year-old Carol Santa Fe says that she married the Santa Fe train station in San Diego in 2015 and celebrated their anniversary last Christmas, the Daily Mail reports.

“I am married to the Santa Fe train station – her name is Daidra,” Santa Fe told the Daily Mail. “We didn’t start a relationship until 2011 but I had been in love with the station since I was a young girl.”

“When we got married, I stood there and I told her that I take it as my partner,” Santa Fe said. “It was the happiest day of our lives.”

She travels 45 minutes by bus to spend time with the building each day and ties to keep her affections unnoticeable in fear of being banned from the station.

“When I get there I say hello to her – I then walk around the block circling around her, trying not to let anyone notice I am talking,” Santa Fe said.

Santa Fe tells the Daily Mail she identifies as objectum sexual, which is a person who is attracted to inanimate objects and structures. She says she has “sex” with the station in her mind.

‘When I’m touching her, I feel as though it actually holds me and kisses me. I don’t have physical sex with the station in public, I want to be respectful.”

‘I wouldn’t do that with a human in public so why would I do it in this case,” Santa Fe said. “I do have sex with Daidra in my mind when I stand there.”

There is a medical debate on if objectum sexual is a genuine sexual orientation or if it’s a mental health issue. Santa Fe is not first to get “married” to a structure, in 2009 a woman changed her name to Erika Eiffel after she “married” the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“People just don’t understand,” Santa Fe said of her sexuality. “I feel really lonely not having anyone to talk about it. Daidra has been the most stable partner I have ever had.”

“I can never leave San Diego, because my lover is here,” Santa Fe adds. “I could never love another train station – she is the one.”