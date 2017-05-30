× Rompers for men making waves

DENVER — It’s an article of clothing that has been popular with women since the 1950s.

It’s called the romper. “It’s basically a button up with shorts sewn together,” said Rashad Randolph, owner of MAM Couture Boutique.

But something happened in the world of fashion. New ground was broken.

Welcome the Bromper. It’s a romper, for him.

Basically a pair of man’s shorts and a man’s shirt sewn together, making it a one piece.

The idea was started by three business school grads in Illinois. In just a few weeks the idea has become a social media tsunami. Retailers are tooling up, like Rashad Randolph who owns MAM Couture Boutique.

Right now brompers are only available online, but are back ordered so be patient. You can always visit MAM Couture Boutique in Denver as Randolph is making as many as possible.

Why buy a bromper? Well, for one, say goodbye to mix and matching woes, fellas. Brompers are like Garanimals for guys!