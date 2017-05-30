× Restaurant workers took down gunman after deadly shooting on Pearl Street

BOULDER, Colo. — Restaurant employees jumped into action and took down the gunman after a deadly shooting on the Pearl Street Mall during the Memorial Day weekend, restaurant officials said Tuesday.

A man was shot and killed at the Bramble and Hare restaurant at 1970 13th St. just after 12 a.m. on Monday, the Boulder Police Department said.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Louis Joseph Sebastian from Boulder. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not been released, but police said he is also a Boulder local.

Police said two men started arguing inside Bramble and Hare and then went outside, where shots were fired. The two men then went back inside the restaurant, where more shots might have been fired, police said.

“Police are still working to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other and what their argument was about,” police said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Officials with Bramble and Hare said employees disarmed the gunman and held him down until police got there.

“We are in awe of the bravery and professionalism our staff displayed during the event,” officials stated on Facebook.

Restaurant officials said staff members and customers also worked to save the victim and performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Boulder Community Health where he died from his injuries, police said.

“Our hearts are broken for the family of the victim. And our hearts ache for our staff and guests who had to endure the traumatic event,” restaurant officials said. “We are working closely with Boulder Police Department detectives as they investigate this senseless act.”

The shooting occurred as thousands of people descended on Boulder for the annual Bolder Boulder road race. Many people were on the mall on Sunday night ahead of the race.

“A large number of people were in the area at the time of the shooting which means it may take a couple of days for interviews to be completed,” the police department stated Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-1974 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.