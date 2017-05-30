Police report: Tiger Woods asleep at wheel, failed roadside tasks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Golfer Tiger Woods was asleep behind the wheel of his stopped vehicle when officers came up to him before his arrest for driving under the influence on Monday morning, according to a police report.

Woods was in his 2015 Mercedes-Benz with the motor running and right blinker flashing near his home in Jupiter, Fla., and had to be woken up, according to the report.

He “had extremely slow and slurred speech,” according to the report. Woods was the only driver in the vehicle.

Woods also struggled with several roadside tasks and blew a 0.00 in a breath test for alcohol, according to the report.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods said alcohol was not a factor in the arrest, saying it was from an “unexpected reaction to prescription medication.”

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said in the statement. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

According to the report, Woods told officers he was taking several prescriptions, and that he changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from.

“Woods stated that he did not know where he was,” according to the report. “Woods asked how far from his house he was.”

The 14-time major champion was taken into custody at 2:49 a.m. EDT, booked at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Woods has not played since withdrawing from a tournament in February. He underwent a fourth back surgery in April.