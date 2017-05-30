× Police believe homeless homicide suspect may be in Denver

THORNTON, Colo. — The man found dead behind a shopping center in Thornton has been identified as 47-year-old Brian McGreevy.

The body was found about 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, behind a building in the Sunrise Village Shopping Center at 9071 Washington St.

McGreevy’s death is being investigated as a homicide, the Thornton Police Department said. McGreevy did not have a permanent address.

Police did not say how he died other but said there were obvious signs of trauma.

A warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Brandon Lee Sugg. Sugg does not have a permanent address and police believe he is still in the Denver metro area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-977-5069 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.