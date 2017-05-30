Oil and gas operators face Tuesday deadline to finish inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tuesday is the deadline for oil and gas operators to finish inspecting flow lines and pipelines in the state.

It's from an order from Gov. John Hickenlooper after the house explosion and fire in Firestone that claimed the lives of two men and seriously injured a woman.

Operators were given 30 days to inspect and map out all flow lines within 1,000 feet of buildings. If they don't finish the inspections, they have been warned that wells could be shut-in.

Anadarko Petroleum, the owner of the well near the Firestone explosion, has hundreds of employees working on the inspections.

"We've been busy for the past several weeks," Anadarko vice president of Rockies operations Craig Walters said. "We're making good progress on our wells. We have a lot of work to do."

Anadarko is at the center of two deadly incidents after last week's tank battery explosion killed a worker and injured three others near Mead.

The cause of that explosion is under investigation.

After Tuesday, operators have another month to mark and cap any abandoned flow lines.