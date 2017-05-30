Man catches ‘monster’ bullfrog in Texas fishing pond

BATESVILLE, Texas — A man caught a massive 13-pound bullfrog in a Texas fishing pond last week.

The South Texas Hunting Association posted the now viral picture on Facebook last week.

“Markcuz Rangel — Wanted to share a monster bull frog we got yesterday afternoon at one of our fishing ponds in South Texas ranch located in Batesville tx 13lb monster frog!!!” according to the Facebook caption.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spokesman said the photo is real.

“It’s not as bigly as it appears,” Steve Lightfoot told the Houston Chronicle. “[It’s an] optical illusion created by extending frog toward the camera — similar to what you see with fishermen holding up fish to make them appear larger. Still a big bullfrog, though.”

The post garnered more than 260,000 shares, 38,000 comments and 35,000 likes.