Hungry kids can get free lunch during summer vacation

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One local group is stepping up to help kids who might not have enough to eat during the summer months.

“The program is dedicated to feeding hungry Colorado kids when school is out and children don’t have access to free or reduced-fee lunches in their schools,” organizers with Lunchbox Express stated.

Volunteers with Lunchbox Express will serve nutritionally balanced packaged meals and milk at parks, schools and libraries in the metro area. Free lunches will be available Monday through Friday (except on July 4).

Locations and schedule:

Mountair Park, 5620 W. 14th Ave., 11-11:30 a.m. (May 30 to Aug. 11)

Ray Ross Park, 680 S. Harlan St., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. (May 30 to Aug. 11)

Morse Park, 8180 W. 20th Ave., 12:30-1 p.m. (May 30 to Aug. 11)

Lakewood library, 10200 West 20th Ave., 11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m. (May 30 to Aug. 11)

Wheat Ridge Library, 5475 West 32nd Ave., 11–11:30 a.m. (May 30 to Aug. 11)

Belmar Library, 555 South Allison Pkwy., 12:30–1 p.m. (May 30 to Aug. 11)

Joe Shoemaker School, 3333 South Havana St., Denver, 11–11:30 a.m. (June 5 to Aug. 18)

Spencer Garrett Park, 11008 East 17th Parkway, Aurora 80010, 12:30–1:00 p.m. (May 30 to Aug. 4)

Godsman Elementary School, 2120 West Arkansas Ave., Denver, 11–11:30 a.m. (June 5 to Aug. 18)

Westwood Opportunity Center, 855 South Irving St., Denver, 11:35 a.m.–12:05 p.m. (June 5 to Aug. 18)

Westwood Park, 4951 West Kentucky Ave., Denver, 12:20–12:50 p.m. (June 5 to Aug. 18)

CMS (Schenck) Elementary School, 1300 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, 11:45 a.m.–12:05 p.m. (June 5 to Aug. 18)

Knapp Elementary School, 500 S. Utica St., Denver, 12:20–12:40 p.m. (June 5 to Aug. 18)

Goldrick Elementary School, 1050 S. Zuni St., Denver, 12:55–1:15 p.m. (June 5 to Aug. 18)

Sheridan Recreation Center, 3325 W. Oxford Ave, Sheridan, 12-1 p.m. (June 5 to July 28)

Skinner Middle School, 3435 W. 40th Ave., Denver, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. June 5 to July 29)

Arvada Library, 7525 W. 57th Ave., Arvada, 11 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (May 30 to Aug. 11)

“No proof of income or identification is necessary, and all kids age 18 and under are welcome, no matter where they live or go to school,” organizers stated.

The free lunch is served on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the lunch program, please visit lunchboxexpress.org.