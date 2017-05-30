Hungry? Coloradans are craving insects for dinner!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Looking for some new dining ideas? How about something bite-size? If that idea tickles your fancy, we won’t bug you with any other suggestions except this one:

Insects… yep, those creepy crawly creatures plenty of us fear are quickly turning into a craving for tons of Coloradans.

At least that’s what the Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch is experiencing. The facility is Colorado’s only edible insect farm.

“It’s a place where we raise bugs for people to eat,” said Wendy Lu McGill, CEO and Founder.

So far, restaurants along the Front Range have purchased the ranch’s insects for some of their well-known dishes. The locations include: Boulder, Fort Collins - even the popular restaurant Linger in Denver.

“Actually, in North America and Europe we’re kind of the weirdos who don’t want to eat insects - pretty much everyone else does,” said McGill.

McGill is hoping to change that perception. She reminds people farming insects can help people get more food and nutrition.

“Because insects are a good source of calories,” she said.

To learn more about the Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch, click here.

