Human-caused wildfire burns 22 acres in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A human-caused wildfire is 80 percent contained after burning 22 acres southwest of Glenwood Springs, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies and crews with Colorado River Fire Rescue were called to an out-of-control burn near Garfield County Road 311 and mile marker 3.5 about 7 p.m. Monday.

The fire quickly flared up because of high winds and an abundance of fuel in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

A home and a barn were threatened and the residence was evacuated, but no structures were lost.

The fire began to die down by 8:30 p.m. and crews stayed on the scene overnight to establish a perimeter.

Mop-up efforts will continue Tuesday along with trying to gain full containment. The sheriff’s office said smoke is still visible between Silt and New Castle.

It’s the second fire in the same general area during the past 72 hours. Both were human caused, though considered accidental, the sheriff’s office said.