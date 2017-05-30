Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Trunk Parasheet Beach and Picnic Blanket is great for travel, hiking, hanging out in the backyard, and enjoying a day at the park. It's made from 100% parachute nylon, so it's super lightweight and quick to dry. Sand pockets keep it grounded on the beach, and stake loops keep it grounded on solid ground. The attached stuff sack compresses the blanket to the size of a grapefruit. Find them online for $39.99 at GrandTrunk.com.