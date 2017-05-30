Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sun is shining and the greens are calling your name! Next month, you can take a swing for a good cause. The Fore the Animals 2017 Golf Tournament is happening on June 12 at the beautiful Lakewood Country Club, benefiting the Maxfund Animal Shelter. Maxfund is a no kill animal shelter. Trish Kelly with Grant Real Estate Company and Kathy Gaines, the Maxfund Event Coordinator, joined us in studio to tell us more about the event.

Join this great cause! Tickets start at $200, but Colorado's Best viewers can get a discount if you register today or tomorrow. For more information, visit TrishKelly.com or Maxfund.org.