DENVER -- The Essentials for Young Lives Drive is a community-wide collection drive for diapers, wipes and formula that will be distributed, free of charge, to families in need. The drive runs annually from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day.
Essentials for Young Lives Drive
Donate diapers, formula to Colorado families in need
