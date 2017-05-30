Drunk driver gets 12 years for hitting, killing Boulder bicyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for hitting and killing a bicyclist while she was driving drunk.

Callie Kuhasz, 24, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. The judge gave her the maximum sentence under the plea deal after an emotional day of victim impact statements.

William Davis died when she swerved into a bike lane and hit him last year. She was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when the crash happened.

She left the scene and was reportedly laughing when police officers pulled her over.

Kuhasz had a history of DUI and other alcohol-related arrests.

Davis' wife said the prison sentence is bittersweet. She said justice can't be served since her husband can't be brought back.