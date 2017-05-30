Denver Comic Con
Who: Denver Comic Con (DCC)
When: Fri, Jun 30 2017 – Sun, Jul 2 2017
Where: The Colorado Convention Center (click for map)
Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to again support this year’s Denver Comic Con. Denver Comic Con (DCC) is a 3-day, family-friendly pop culture fan extravaganza, featuring the best in pop culture entertainment.
Special guests include cast members from shows like:
- Stranger Things
- Gotham
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Marvel’s The Defenders
- and more!
Tickets are selling out fast! Be sure to get yours soon by clicking here.