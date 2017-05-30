Denver Comic Con

Who: Denver Comic Con (DCC)

When: Fri, Jun 30 2017 – Sun, Jul 2 2017

Where: The Colorado Convention Center (click for map)

 

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to again support this year’s Denver Comic Con. Denver Comic Con (DCC) is a 3-day, family-friendly pop culture fan extravaganza, featuring the best in pop culture entertainment.

Special guests include cast members from shows like:

  • Stranger Things
  • Gotham
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Marvel’s The Defenders
  • and more!

Tickets are selling out fast! Be sure to get yours soon by clicking here.

 