Who: Denver Comic Con (DCC)

When: Fri, Jun 30 2017 – Sun, Jul 2 2017

Where: The Colorado Convention Center (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to again support this year’s Denver Comic Con. Denver Comic Con (DCC) is a 3-day, family-friendly pop culture fan extravaganza, featuring the best in pop culture entertainment.

Special guests include cast members from shows like:

Stranger Things

Gotham

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Marvel’s The Defenders

and more!

Tickets are selling out fast! Be sure to get yours soon by clicking here.