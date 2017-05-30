× Deaf singer from Longmont to compete on ‘America’s Got Talent’

LONGMONT, Colo. – A talented local jazz singer dazzles audiences with her voice — but she can’t hear the music that she performs.

“I love music because it’s in my DNA,” Longmont native Mandy Harvey told FOX31 Denver in 2015.

The 29 year old has had hearing issues her whole life but everything went silent when she was was 18 years old.

She dropped out of school Colorado State University, quit music and gave up her dream of becoming a vocal jazz professor.

But eventually, Harvey began singing again.

Harvey uses a digital tuner to make sure she starts on key. She uses sight reading and muscle memory to do the rest.

She said she focuses on the lyrics and the meanings of the words rather than hitting the right notes — and her message is striking a chord with audiences around the world.

“Hope must never be lost. In it we find strength. And it is our duty to show and give it to others. Hope ‘keeps life moving’ because it pulls us out of any dark situation. Continue to hope and make your dreams a reality,” Harvey states on her website.

Now Harvey is taking another step toward realizing her dream when she competes on “America’s Got Talent.” Season 12 begins on May 30.

“This adventure begins tonight,” Harvey wrote on Facebook.

Harvey has put out several full-length albums and she performs regularly in Colorado and in cities across the country.

Just Announced: Greeley, CO – Jul 27 at Journey Christian Church https://t.co/sk5E16S9Rn — Mandy Harvey (@MandyHarveyJazz) April 6, 2017

She’s also working on a Christmas album and a book! You can find out more about her at her website and follow her progress on the show on her Facebook page.

