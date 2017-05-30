California deputies go viral with the ‘Cop Romper’

After the viral sensation of rompers for guys, two Southern California police officers created their own they call the “Cop Romper.”

The law enforcement duo call themselves Deputy Hook’em and Deputy Book’em created an infomercial-style parody showing the Cop Romper.

The hilarious video was posted to their Facebook and YouTube pages last week and has since gone viral with over 2 million views on Facebook.

“The idea behind what we do is not just comedy and entertainment, but we strive to show people that law enforcement officer’s are no different than the communities they serve and the people in them,” Deputy Hook’em told WTVT.

“We like to show that we have a sense of humor and are approachable, fun and personable people regardless of how cops are sometimes portrayed.”

Rompers are essentially one-piece jumpers, usually worn by kids or women. A group of business school friends went viral this month for creating the RompHim on Kickstarter.

A Denver company has even taken the idea and created the “Bromper.”

Unlike the RompHim and the Bromper, the Cop Romper is not a real thing. The deputies say they made it as satire and that they haven’t manufactured the product.

But, Deputy Hook’em tells WTVT that since the video went viral, maybe it will be real someday.

“This video went way bigger than we planned,” Deputy Hook’em said. “So perhaps it will catch on and become a real thing to keep our boys in blue looking cool!”