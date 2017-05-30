Boulder restaurant murder suspect appears in court, victim identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The man who was killed in a shooting at a Boulder restaurant just after midnight Memorial Day was identified Tuesday as Christopher King.

Murder suspect, Louis Sebastian, appeared in district court Tuesday afternoon.

Police told us they’re still trying to figure out what led to the deadly argument and if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Sebastian appeared in court with a black eye and a busted lip.

Police said the 32-year-old shot another restaurant patron--first outside the Bramble & Hare restaurant, where bullet holes remained Tuesday.

Then, he fired inside the restaurant and bar, at 1970 13th Street, as customers and staff watched in horror.

King, 49, was originally from San Marcos, California. But police said he and the suspect were Boulder locals.

It is a tragic situation that could have easily ended with more carnage if two restaurant workers hadn’t stepped in to subdue and detain the suspect.

Bartender Griffin Farro confirmed he and chef Bryan Daniels--a former Marine--disarmed Sebastian and held him down until police arrived.

He also said he and staff performed CPR on the victim until paramedics got there.

The owners of the fine dining restaurant released this statement that says in part:

“Our hearts are broken for the family of the victim. And our hearts ache for our staff and guests who had to endure the traumatic event.”

Police said because there were a lot of people in the area at the time of the shooting along the Pearl Street Mall, it may take a couple of days to complete their interviews.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, please call Boulder Police.

Daniels, by the way, received an award of heroism in 2014 for risking his life to rescue a driver trapped in a burning tractor-trailer in Fort Worth, Texas.