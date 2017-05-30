Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the National Center for Physical Development and Outdoor Play, children who don't get enough exercise are at an increased risk for heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. As we head into the Summer months, many parents are looking for ways to get their kids away from the televisions, and outside to play.

The Biodegradable Food Truck Playhouses from Famous OTO are big cardboard taco trucks and ice cream trucks. They have detailed illustrations that allow you little one's imagination to run free. Find them online at FamousOTO.com for $69 with free shipping.