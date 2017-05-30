× Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert will feature Katy Perry, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, more

Some of the biggest names in pop music will be joining Ariana Grande for a benefit concert in Manchester this Sunday.

Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell and Niall Horan will all be performing, TMZ confirmed Tuesday.

TMZ quoted “sources connected with the event” as saying the charity concert will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.

Ariana is returning to Manchester for the concert less than two weeks after the terrorist attack at her concert at the Manchester Arena.

The bombing killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

“We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil,” Grande wrote. “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

Proceeds from the benefit concert will go to the victims’ families.