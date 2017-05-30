2 climbers rescued from Quandary Peak after being stranded in snowy conditions

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Two climbers were rescued Monday morning in an all-night mission after getting stranded on Quandary Peak.

The two men, who have not been identified, were about 300 feet from the summit after taking the West Ridge route but could not continue because of snowy conditions. The climbers said they misjudged the amount of snow on the West Ridge.

Summit County Rescue Group said, “Thanks to last week’s gigantic storm, we still have winter conditions above 10,000 ft and backcountry travelers should be prepared. Being at Command in the Quandary parking lot and seeing how people are attired and equipped, it truly is a wonder that we don’t have 5 calls a day.”

They reported their situation about 8 p.m. Sunday. Members of the Summit County Rescue Group team spent Sunday night on the mountain and reached the summit about 1:30 a.m.

Crews determined a night rescue was too dangerous because of the conditions.

About 8 a.m., crews used an Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter and were assisted by a member of Mountain Rescue Aspen’s search and rescue team.

The climbers were hoisted up to the Blackhawk by harness one at a time. They were then flown to Breckenridge where they were examined. No major injuries were reported.