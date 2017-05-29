Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Woods, a resident of Jupiter Island, Fla., was taken into custody at 3 a.m. He was released on his own recognizance just before 11 a.m., according to jail records

The 14-time major winner and former world No. 1 player has not played since February and had fusion surgery on his back in April. He has had four back surgeries since spring 2014.