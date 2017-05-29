× Tiger mauls keeper in “freak accident”

UNITED KINGDOM — A zookeeper was mauled to death by a tiger at a zoo north of London in Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire Police responded to the call late Monday morning and said that foul play was not a factor.

According to a statement released by local police, a tiger entered the enclosure with the keeper before attacking the woman.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that the zookeeper’s death “appears to have been a freak accident.”

An air ambulance was called and emergency responders arrived but the zookeeper died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

“At no point during the incident did any animals escape their enclosures, and at no point was public safety affected in any way,” the Facebook post said.

“We are sorry but our staff are too distressed to speak directly to the media, as one of our colleagues was killed at Hamerton Zoo Park this morning.”

Visitors at Hamerton Zoo Park were whisked away without incident.

The zoo has been home to tigers since 2001 and cares for at least four Bengal tigers.