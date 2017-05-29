Therapy dogs at DIA, other airports take the edge off flying

About 50 airports across the United States have a special set of furry volunteers who help keep passengers calm on stressful travel days: therapy dogs.

At Denver International Airport, the Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) program offers a means for travelers to relieve that stress and benefit in a truly unexpected way.

According to their website, the dogs provide a special touch to traveling through DIA.

“Our CATS program gives passengers an opportunity to interact with a therapy dog during their journey through the airport. We welcome you to visit with our CATS when you fly through DEN. Hug them, pet them, and take pictures with them. Our dogs are outfitted in “Pet Me” vests and are here to improve your day in a way that only CATS can!”

The video above takes a look at the program implemented at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.