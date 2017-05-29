Summertime excitement at Adventure Golf & Raceway!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Colorado’s theme and water parks were busy this Memorial Day.

In Westminster, the folks at Adventure Golf & Raceway entertained what looked like a never ending crowd; the line consistently stretched past the entrance.

“[We’ve] been here for over 25 years,” said Allen Brown, the General Manager.

Adventure Golf & Raceway has plenty to offer. It features three 18 hole golf courses, a racetrack, bumper cars, a junior ropes course and a high ropes course.

“It’s an adventure course designed to challenge the guest with their strength and core,” said Brown.

The ropes course was installed last summer and is considered a crowd favorite.

