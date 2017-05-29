Rewards increased in murder cases involving 2 Colorado veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- They served their country, now police are hoping someone will provide information that will aid in finding those responsible for taking their lives.

Rewards are increasing in the murder cases of 24-year-old Travis Mason and 63-year-old Richard "Gene" Hammond.

Hammond, a retired Marine Major, father, and grandfather was also the El Paso County school district transportation director. Police say on Valentine’s Day of 2017 Hammond left his home near Bruce Randolph and York streets to head to work in Fountain between 3:30 and 4 a.m.

He was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza sedan. Hammond’s body and the car were discovered less than a half-mile from his house.

Police say he died from a gunshot wound. Hammond was buried with full military honors at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.

He is described by his co-workers as someone of excessive ethical character.

A $13,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrest. For more details on the case or to make a reward donation visit Metro Denver Crime Stopper's website. You can remain anonymous.

Mason was a Marine and young father. Police say he was murdered on Saturday, June 18th of 2016 while working security at Green Heart Dispensary at located at 19005 East Quincy Ave. in Aurora.

Investigators are looking to question two men who were pictured in a surveillance video (shown in story above). Both wore dark colored hooded sweatshirts with a white logo. One wore a red and white horizontal striped shirt underneath, jeans and gray shoes with white stripes and blue shoelaces. The other wore jeans and maroon converse-style gym shoes.

Mason dreamed of becoming a police officer and was working security on a temporary basis.

For more information about the case visit Metro Denver Crime Stopper's website. Donations for the reward in this case are now at $50,000.

If you have any information regarding either case call also Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867. Text to: 274637 (crimes) then title DMCS and enter your message. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

