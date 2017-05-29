President Trump marks Memorial Day with visit to Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, Va. — President Donald Trump honored U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice by visiting Arlington National Cemetery in recognition of Memorial Day on Monday.

Trump’s scheduled remarks at the wreath-laying ceremony will mark his first comments in public since returning to the United States from his nine-day trip abroad.

Trump sent out several tweets Monday morning in advance of his visit.

Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave. #MemorialDay🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Trump first placed a wreath in Arlington at the Tomb of the Unknowns a day ahead of his inauguration. At the time, he did so alongside Vice President Mike Pence, who joined Trump on Monday morning.

Earlier Monday, Pence, his wife and second lady Karen Pence, and Veterans’ Affairs Secretary David Shulkin spoke at the kickoff of a bike race for Project Hero, an organization for veterans and first responders.

“It is Memorial Day 2017,” Pence said. “Their duty was to serve. Our duty is to remember.”