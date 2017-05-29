One fatally shot at Boulder restaurant on Pearl Street Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- One person was shot and killed at a restaurant on the busy Pearl Street Mall in Boulder early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at the Bramble and Hare restaurant at 1970 13th St. just after midnight.

Police said a man with a gun entered the restaurant and began firing. One person was hit, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Witnesses said a chef at the restaurant wrestled the shooter to the ground and detained him until police arrived. The suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting comes as thousands of people descend on Boulder for the annual Bolder Boulder road race. Many people were on the mall on Sunday night ahead of the race.