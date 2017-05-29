Memorial Day hail storm covers Centennial streets in white

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A fast but furious hail storm pounded parts of Aurora and Centennial Monday evening, wiping out gardens and flower beds.

"It was like the middle of winter in the middle of summer," said one Centennial man.

"It was so amazing and it was just deafening. I couldn't believe it. It was just crazy," added Jackie Levell of Aurora.

Levell pulled out her cell phone and started recording as the storm moved in. The hail not only coated patios and streets, it wiped out plants.

"Thanks to Mother Nature the hail really got our plants good. My husband just bought these today," said Levell.

She wasn't alone. The hail literally piled up on some city streets. It looked more like snow. Some residents actually had to shovel their sidewalks once the storm had passed.

"It does look like snow except for the leaves caked inside of it," said one man.

Fortunately, little property damage was reported.