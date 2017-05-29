Man found dead in Maroon Bells Wilderness identified

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a man that was found near Crater Lake in the Maroon Bells Wilderness over the weekend was identified Monday.

Jeffrey Bushroe, 27 of Tucson, Ariz., was found by a hiker just after 7 a.m. Saturday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office did not release a cause of death, saying the case remains under investigation and pending an autopsy.

The hiker found Bushroe’s body in snow just off a trail, the sheriff’s office said. Members of Mountain Rescue Aspen found the body just after 9:30 a.m. and confirmed Bushroe was dead.

Bushroe, who appeared to be hiking alone, had several visible injuries to his head and leg, the sheriff’s office said.