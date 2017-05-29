× Longmont police looking for missing at-risk woman

LONGMONT, Colo. – Longmont police want the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old woman who they describe as having “diminished capacity” and communicates poorly.

Sarah Ann Velazquez was reported missing from her home in the 900 block of Pratt Street around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police believe that Velazquez may be headed to Boulder because she had “indicated a desire” to participate in Monday’s Bolder Boulder race. Her caregiver did not believe she could make it to Boulder, according to police.

Velazquez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, jeans, and pink clogs.

Colorado Search and Rescue Dogs are being called out to assist in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longmont police at 303-651-8555.