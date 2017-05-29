× Kenyan man nabs top spot in Bolder Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A Kenyan man nabbed the first place finish in Monday’s Bolder Boulder, upsetting defending champion Brandon Johnson.

Barnabas Kosgei, 30, took home the title after running the race for the first time.

Clocking in with a final time of 29 minutes, 44.93 seconds, Kosgei crossed the finish line with the second-best time in the history of the popular race.

According to an interview in the Daily Camera, Kosgei said he “didn’t expect” to win but has plans to run the race again in the future, commenting that “Maybe next time I’ll win again.”

Kosgei, who was born in Eldoret, Kenya, currently calls Greensboro, N.C. home. Last year’s winner aimed to become the latest back-to-back winner, a feat that was last accomplished in 1999-2000.

Johnson, 29, maintained a positive outlook despite the loss. “We just came to work hard, have fun and enjoy the day off, so I’m happy with it.”

Johnson placed second with a final time of 30:42.92.