Denver Post sportswriter apologizes after facing backlash for Indianapolis 500 tweet

DENVER — A Denver Post sportswriter apologized Sunday night after being slammed for a tweet that he quickly deleted after Takuma Sato of Japan won the Indianapolis 500.

“Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend,” Terry Frei tweeted after Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the prestigious race.

The tweet was later taken down and Frei apologized. Even though the tweet was deleted, a screenshot of it quickly made the rounds.

I apologize. — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017

The Post also tweeted an apology, saying Frei’s tweet “does not reflect the standards and value of our organization.”

The Denver Post's statement on Terry Frei: pic.twitter.com/0YAmYawW7q — The Denver Post (@denverpost) May 29, 2017

Editor Lee Ann Colacioppo made a similar statement to the online industry publication Poynter.

“Terry Frei’s tweet does not reflect the standards and values of The Denver Post,” she wrote. “We are treating this as a personnel issue and have no further comment at this time.”

Frei later tweeted a lengthier apology, then deleted it and replaced with a revised version to remove the title of one of his books.

“I made a stupid reference, during an emotional weekend,” wrote Frei, whose father was a World War II veteran and flew recon missions over Japan.

OK, I took out the name of a book. pic.twitter.com/b953FbqMEh — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017