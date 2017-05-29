92-year-old WWII veteran is bride’s ‘something blue’ at Missouri wedding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A U.S. Marine Corps veteran recovered from pneumonia just in time to be the “something blue” at his niece’s wedding.

Bill Lee Eblen, 92, was a sergeant in the Marine Corps during World War II and a sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War, his niece Alison Ferrell told Fox News.

“When I first I got engaged I knew I wanted to include Uncle Bill in a special way,” Ferrell told Fox News. “My family always taught us to have a lot of respect for people in the armed forces. It just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Eblen, who lives at a veteran’s home in Illinois, was unsure he would make it. But he was determined to be there for Ferrell’s wedding day.

Recovering just in time, Eblen proudly put on his Marine Corps uniform as was the first to be escorted down the aisle holding a sign that said “I’m her something blue.”

Ferrell says there wasn’t a dry eye in the building.

“He had to overcome a lot of health obstacles to be there on my wedding day and the goal of being my ‘something blue’ was a motivating factor for him during his rehabilitation process,” Ferrell told CBS News. “I never doubted he would be there — he is a Marine after all!”

“It brought me a lot of joy to see him in his dress blues and so happy on my wedding day,” Ferrell told CBS News. “He makes me incredibly proud and I feel very honored to be his niece. He is an American hero in our family.”

