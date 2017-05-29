10-year-old boy sent flying off water slide at California park

DUBLIN, Calif. — Video showed a 10-year-old boy getting thrown off a water slide on the first day a California amusement park opened.

The boy fell out of the Emerald Plunge water slide at the $43 million water park The Wave on Saturday, the Mercury News reported.

The boy was launched from the three-story slide, landing on the concrete next to the ride. He suffered a scratched shoulder but did not need to go to the hospital, a park spokeswoman said.

The slide plunges at an 80-degree angle before flattening out at the bottom.

“He got up immediately and as any boy would be, he was stunned,” said Dublin assistant city manager Linda Smith, who was standing next to the slide when the incident happened.

“I was worried if he was mentally OK, but physically he just had some scrapes.”

Three of the park’s six slides were closed Sunday as officials investigated. A slide similar to the Emerald Plunge, the Dublin Screamer, was closed as was the Riptide Rider as officials re-examined water pressure.