Watch: Crazy crash at Indy 500 takes out two cars

INDIANAPOLIS — A scary crash took out two cars in the “Biggest Race in the World” on Sunday.

In the 53rd lap of the Indianapolis 500, driver Jay Howard clipped the wall, swerved back to the left, missed one car and clipped Scott Dixon‘s car.

The crash sent Dixon’s car airborne, and pieces of the car flew off as it flipped and twisted through the air before hitting the top of the wall.

Glad to see both drivers are okay after this scary crash. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/3BtUtgu5HW — RPM Report (@RPMReport) May 28, 2017

Amazingly, Dixon was able to walk away from the crash. Howard was not hurt.

Howard told ESPN he was “really glad” Dixon was OK.

Amazing to see @scottdixon9 walk away from this incredible wreck at #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/K8HcMQyM7E — XFINITY Racing (@XFINITYRacing) May 28, 2017

“Definitely a wild ride,” Dixon said after the crash.