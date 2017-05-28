Watch: Crazy crash at Indy 500 takes out two cars

INDIANAPOLIS — A scary crash took out two cars in the “Biggest Race in the World” on Sunday.
In the 53rd lap of the Indianapolis 500, driver Jay Howard clipped the wall, swerved back to the left, missed one car and clipped Scott Dixon‘s car.
The crash sent Dixon’s car airborne, and pieces of the car flew off as it flipped and twisted through the air before hitting the top of the wall.
Amazingly, Dixon was able to walk away from the crash. Howard was not hurt.
Howard told ESPN he was “really glad” Dixon was OK.
“Definitely a wild ride,” Dixon said after the crash.