Vehicle with 3 dogs inside stolen outside Denver liquor store

DENVER — A vehicle with three dogs inside was stolen outside a Denver liquor store on Sunday.

The vehicle was a dark blue Chevy Tahoe with Colorado license plate VDV-232. The vehicle belongs to the owner of Vic’s Liquors in Stapleton.

One of the dogs, an Alaskan Malamute named Victor, is known as the mascot of the store located at 7305 E 35th Ave.

The other dogs inside were a Jack Russell named Laila and a Maltese named Sophie.

The thief, described as a white male wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers hat, was spotted on surveillance camera driving a white U-Haul pick-up truck before stealing the owner’s vehicle.

The owner, Paul Villella, tells us that the thieves have since used his credit cards at various stores in the Northfield Stapleton area.

Villella is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs.