Skimmer device found on bank ATM in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A skimmer device has been discovered on a drive up ATM in Aurora.

The device was found on Friday at the TCF Bank on 15350 East 6th Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators believe the skimmer may have been attached to the drive up ATM sometime around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

If you used the ATM last week and have noticed any suspicious activity contact Aurora Police.

You can do that by filing an online police report or you can call Fraud Intake Officer Larson at 303-739-6176.