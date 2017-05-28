Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon shows off custom Memorial Day cleats

DENVER — Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon showed off some custom cleats made just for Memorial Day.

The Nike cleats are camo in the front.

One has the U.S. Marine Corps logo emblazoned on the side and the other has the iconic image of Marines planting the American flag in the ground at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The backs of the shoes feature an eagle, the stars and stripes of the American flag, and the words “Semper Fi.”

Memorial Day cleats. Proud to be an American. #semperfi @sd_custom_kicks A post shared by Charlie Blackmon (@chuck__nazty) on May 27, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

“Proud to be an American,” Blackmon said on Instagram.

The custom spikes were created by San Diego Custom Kicks.

Blackmon wore the cleats during Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field.