Rock climber injured after falling 50 feet near Boulder Canyon

BOULDER, Colo. – A climber was rescued after falling 50 feet in Boulder Canyon on Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials were dispatched to the 33,200 block of Boulder Canyon in the Tornnere Tower climbing area where a man fell 50 feet after climbing the tower with friends.

The 30-year-old climber sustained a non-life threatening injury to his right shoulder after his fall was broken by a tree, officials said.

The man was wearing a helmet and using proper safety equipment at the time of the accident, the sheriff’s office said.

The climber was rescued and taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.