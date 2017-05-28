× Man missing from Longmont last seen in New Mexico

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 26-year-old man with a condition that requires medication has been missing since Friday.

Richard (Rick) Steven Rue is from Longmont.

His last known location was at the Good-To-Go store in Williamsburg, New Mexico, according to a statement released by the Longmont Police Department.

“It is unknown why Rick left Colorado or where he may be going,” investigators stated.

Family members say this is unusual behavior for him.

Rue is believed to be driving a 1994 White Ford Ranger with Colorado license plate 835XMF.

“Family members are concerned for Rick’s safety since he has not had his medications for what is believed to be at least 56 hours,” police stated on Sunday.

Rue is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 195 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and often times wears wide brim hats.

If you have seen him, or know his location, please contact the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8555.