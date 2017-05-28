‘It was like a horror movie’: Kayaker escapes terrifying great white shark attack

MONTEREY, Calif. — A newly released video shows a great white shark attacking a man’s kayak in Monterey Bay in March.

“It all started with a bang,” Brian Correiar said in an interview with National Geographic. “Suddenly the kayak was launched into the air and I fell halfway out of it.”

Then the shark bit into his 14-foot kayak, just three feet away from him, Correiar told NatGeo.

Correiar said, at first, he was frozen in shock.

But Correiar, an experienced SCUBA instructor, knew what he had to do.

Correiar told NatGeo he scrambled out the kayak, flipped onto his back so he could keep watching the shark, and started kicking toward shore.

“The shark proceeded to munch along the entire length of the kayak while never leaving the water’s surface, easily rolling it over length-wise like a toy,” NatGeo reported.

Correiar used his Nautilus LifeLine Marine Rescue GPS to try to call the Coast Guard for help, but the sharked reportedly lunged toward him, with the kayak still in its jaws.

“It was like a horror movie. The shark came toward me, dropped the kayak, then dove straight down below me where I couldn’t see it,” Correiar told NatGeo. “I was sure I was done.”

Correiar didn’t know at the time, but a man name Gene Mace was recording the attack and urged his wife to “call somebody.”

“See the fin? It’s swimming toward the guy now,” you can hear Mace saying. “That’s a big-ass shark. The shark is wider than the kayak.”

In the video, Mace can be heard saying he sees a man waving for help in the water.

A family in a sailboat nearby saw Correiar waving frantically and headed to rescue him.

The video cuts off when the boat approaches the kayaker, but according to Rare, a Coast Guard boat arrived to help rescue the kayaker, “who was too tired and cold to get on the vessel on his own.”